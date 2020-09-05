‘The Boys’ Season 2: Bigger, Bloodier and More Bingeable
Here’s a look at what critics are saying about season 2 of ‘The Boys’
It’s thumbs up for The Boys season 2 on Amazon Prime Video as most critics have reviewed the latest season of the series favourably. So, if you’ve enjoyed season 1 of this action-packed satire on superheroes, there’s no reason why you should be holding back from lunging straight into binge watching the new season. Also, if you’ve missed out on the series so far, this could be a good time for you to check it out, provided you can stomach all the violence and gore.
Calling the series “a perfect antidote for Marvel fatigue”, Jennifer Bisset of CNet says, “If Amazon's adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book hadn't already out-Deadpooled Deadpool, in its second season The Boys turns up the pops of gore, the absurd, cringey powers and the unpleasant dimensions of its celebrity superheroes to even greater extremes. Is the viscera-spraying violence gratuitous? Yep. But The Boys' compellingly gray characters, timely themes and stark, satirical universe continue to be a humdinger of an antidote for anyone with Marvel fatigue.”
Hollywood Reporter isn’t as impressed but their review calls the series “fun and quick-witted”, reviewer Daniel Fienberg writes, “TV's oddball superhero team-up genre is one that often coheres better in second seasons. DC's Legends of Tomorrow made a huge qualitative leap. Netflix's Umbrella Academy remained frustratingly uneven, but still tightened up its storytelling. The Boys, definitely better than either of those shows in its first season, didn't make that leap for me. It's still fun, quick-witted and, to its detriment, glib. But it's explodier than ever and you can take that to the bank.”
If you are a fan of the blood and gore on the series, here’s what IndieWire’s Ben Travers has to say, “Over eight episodes, The Boys offers plenty of surprises. Some come through unexpected and exaggerated bloodshed — which, considering the regular rollout of graphic violence, it’s a credit to the writing and editing teams that so many of these moments are still shocking — while others are rooted in well-orchestrated plot twists.”
In a concluding remark that hits closer home, Joshua Rivera writes in his review in The Verge, “The Boys isn’t out to make profound points, but it is smart about what it has to say. Superheroes, and the corporate empires built around them, are an extremely American invention, both in the fiction of The Boys and in real life. And as season 2 goes on, cults of personality prove a more animating force than any superpower, as fandoms can be motivated in ways just as toxic as any political party can dream up.”
