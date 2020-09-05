‘The Boys’ Season 2: Bigger, Bloodier and More Bingeable

It’s thumbs up for The Boys season 2 on Amazon Prime Video as most critics have reviewed the latest season of the series favourably. So, if you’ve enjoyed season 1 of this action-packed satire on superheroes, there’s no reason why you should be holding back from lunging straight into binge watching the new season. Also, if you’ve missed out on the series so far, this could be a good time for you to check it out, provided you can stomach all the violence and gore.

Calling the series “a perfect antidote for Marvel fatigue”, Jennifer Bisset of CNet says, “If Amazon's adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book hadn't already out-Deadpooled Deadpool, in its second season The Boys turns up the pops of gore, the absurd, cringey powers and the unpleasant dimensions of its celebrity superheroes to even greater extremes. Is the viscera-spraying violence gratuitous? Yep. But The Boys' compellingly gray characters, timely themes and stark, satirical universe continue to be a humdinger of an antidote for anyone with Marvel fatigue.”

Hollywood Reporter isn’t as impressed but their review calls the series “fun and quick-witted”, reviewer Daniel Fienberg writes, “TV's oddball superhero team-up genre is one that often coheres better in second seasons. DC's Legends of Tomorrow made a huge qualitative leap. Netflix's Umbrella Academy remained frustratingly uneven, but still tightened up its storytelling. The Boys, definitely better than either of those shows in its first season, didn't make that leap for me. It's still fun, quick-witted and, to its detriment, glib. But it's explodier than ever and you can take that to the bank.”