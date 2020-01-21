‘Sex Education 2’: Surprising, Confusing and Just Doesn’t Live Up

The second season of Netflix’s Sex Education dropped on 17th January 2020 in India. One of the most awaited returns, Sex Education has its audience’s expectations high after the cliff-hanger on its last episode.

Directed by Ben Taylor, the series surrounds itself around socially awkward teenager Otis Milburn, whose mother Jean Milburn is a sex therapist and relationship expert, which adds to his awkwardness related to sex. His school-mate Maeve gets to know about Otis’ innate knowledge about sex and the problems surrounding it after they help the school bully with a prolonged erection. The duo starts a sex clinic in school and become a hit. Otis slowly grows feelings for Maeve but fails to confess. The season finale leaves us at a point where Maeve realises her feelings for Otis but are stuck in a love triangle.