'Ray' Trailer Gives a Peek Into Anthology Inspired by Ray's Works

Speaking about his film Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa Abhishek Chaubey says in a statement, "’I'm drawn to stories that twist with whimsy and humour. Hardly anyone crafts those better than Satyajit Ray and a chance to tell this story is a great opportunity for me. With Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao sharing screen space, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa I hope is as much of a joy to watch as it was to make".

As for his works, Forget me Not and Bahrupiya, Srijit Mukherjee adds, “Satyajit Ray has been a big inspiration in my life. After faithfully bringing two stories of Ray to life in Feluda Pherot, it is an honour to reinterpret two more stories of Ray in a decidedly darker space. I also got the opportunity to work with a brilliant cast including actors like Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal and Sweta Basu Prasad across the two stories. I’m excited to see how the viewers will react to these imperfect and somewhat broken characters.”