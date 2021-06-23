Prithviraj on Working With Mohanlal, 'Bro Daddy' and 'Cold Case'

After directing Mohanlal in Lucifer in 2019, Prithviraj Sukumaran has just announced his second directorial venture titled Bro Daddy with the Malayalam superstar in the lead again. In a video chat, actor Prithviraj talks to us about his relationship with Mohanlal, his next project Bro Daddy and lots more.

The actor-filmmaker's next release Cold Case is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on 30 June. This will be Prithviraj's first film to release directly on an OTT platform. Cold Case sees Prithviraj in the role of a police officer yet again, and the actor tells us how he brings a variety to his characters. Watch the video for more.