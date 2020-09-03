Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Multiyear Deal with Netflix

The couple may appear on came for documentaries, but Meghan doesn't have any plans yet of resuming acting.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement, adding “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Harry and Meghan also said that the global reach of Netflix will help them bridge barriers and come up with interesting content.

"Netflix's unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.” Their productions will be exclusive to Netflix.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, said in a statement that he was delighted to collaborate with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere", he said.

Harry and Meghan have been living in the Los Angeles area since March.