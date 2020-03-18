How Hindi Crime Web Series Have An Upper Caste, Anti-Minority Bias

Another important Sikh character is the gangster Pabbi (loosely based on Palwinder ‘Pinda’) who is shown as being arrested by a Uttar Pradesh police officer named Komal Bharadwaj in Shamli.

The only token positive turbaned Sikh character is a minor one – Mathur’s boss, who has no role but to monitor the protagonist’s progress.

On the other hand, most of the “good guys” have Hindu names and there are no turbaned Sikhs among them.

The reality was actually the opposite. The Punjab Police Special Task Force that re-captured Mintoo, Palwinder ‘Pinda’ and others, largely comprising turbaned Sikh officers but was led by the then ADGP Dinkar Gupta, currently Punjab’s DGP.

The film also uncritically propagates State propaganda by asserting that the jail break was almost scuttled because of demonetisation.