New on Netflix This Feb: The Pharmacist, Narcos Mexico S2 & More
The month of February has a lot in store for Netflix fans. From new films like To All the Boys . PS: I Still Love You and much awaited season of Narcos Mexico to films like The Pharmacist, Netflix has a number of binge-worthy shows and movies coming up. Altered Carbon Season 2 will also be available on Netflix this month.
Here’s a complete guide to everything you can look forward to!
Altered Carbon: Season 2
When a job brings Takeshi Kovacs back to Harlan's World in a new sleeve, he finds the planet at war — and his long-lost love lurking in the shadows.
Available for streaming from 27 February.
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
Félix must cope with the U.S. and the consequences of his actions against the DEA while facing discontent within his organization.
Available for streaming from 13 February.
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
It’s a new year and Lara Jean and Peter are no longer pretending to be a couple. When John Ambrose, another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?
Available for streaming from 12 February.
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Decades after the assassination of African American leader Malcolm X, an activist embarks on a complex mission seeking truth in the name of justice.
Available for streaming from 7 February.
Locke & Key
After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death.
Available for streaming from 7 February.
The Pharmacist
Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst, The Pharmacist shows how one man channelled his grief into a crusade that helped bring a reckoning against the powerful figures behind the nation’s devastating opioid epidemic.
Available for streaming from 5 February.
Isi & Ossi
Isi needs Ossi to provoke her overprotective parents and get them to fund her long-desired dream to become a chef - Ossi needs Isi’s money to finance a boxing match. What seems like a solid plan, soon develops into emotional chaos.
Available for streaming from 14 February.
Outlander: Season 5
Adapted from Diana Gabaldon's popular series of fantasy-romance novels, the epic tale of two time-crossed lovers returns for Season 5.
Available for streaming from 17 February.
Taj Mahal 1989
Dharam and Rashmi both students at the university are in love and are enjoying the first flush of youth. As Dharam gets more passionate about following his political ambitions Rashmi questions the change in his demeanour and moves away. Angad is the friend that everyone needs, while his philosophy about love is very clear, that it doesn’t exist, he falls head over heels for Mamta who is the student leader for the communist party and stands against the party that Dharam is a part of.
Van Helsing: Season 4
Vanessa embraces a new philosophy while the secrets of Blak-Tek are revealed and Sam pursues his evil agenda: resurrecting the Dark One.
Available for streaming from 8 February.
