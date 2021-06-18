Never Have I Ever 2 Trailer: Devi's Love Triangle and New 'Threat'
Never Have I Ever Season 2 premiers on Netflix on 15 July.
Netflix dropped the first official trailer for the second season of the popular teen comedy Never Have I Ever, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The show stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as an Indian-American teen, Devi Vishwakumar, in high school who navigates friendships, family, and romance.
The first season revolves around Devi coming to terms with her father's death while dealing with her complication relationship with her mother (not always in a healthy way). She spends the year dealing with the grief, her identity, fractured friendships, and mostly her crush on Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).
The second season starts from where we left off-- Devi is left with two possible love interests: Paxton and her former nemesis Ben Gross (Jaren Lewinson). Never Have I Ever Season 2 isn't about a teen trying to find romance but now, Devi is torn between a relationship with her high school crush (Paxton) and her academic rival (Ben); as is obvious from the pros and cons list the trailer opens with.
Devi seemingly decides to choose both and just have two boyfriends and that is bound to have disastrous, and hopefully comical, consequences. Also, Devi's mother Dr Nalini Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan) might have a possible love interest this season?
On that line of thought, we might also get to see Devi's friends get their own romantic arcs. Eleanor Won (Ramona Young) also seems to have a love interest while the second season might explore Fabiola Toress' (Lee Rodriguez) budding romance with Eve (Christina Kartchner), after Fabiola spent a majority of season 1 struggling with her sexuality.
If all of this wasn't enough, Devi has a new problem: "another Indian girl who is prettier, cooler". The new Indian girl, Aneesa, is played by Megan Suri and she seems to pose a instant threat to Devi.
Never Have I Ever has a diverse and talented ensemble cast including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez, Jaren Lewison, Ramona Young, Darren Barnet, and Poorna Jagannathan. The series is narrated by John McEnroe.
For season 2, many new cast members have been announced including Tyler Alvarez, Utkarsh Ambudkar, PJ Byrne, and Megan Suri.
Never Have I Ever 2 has 10 episodes and will premiere on Netflix on 15 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.