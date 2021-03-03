Netflix’s New Film Releases Include 'Dhamaka', 'Pagglait' & More

Producer: Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, Balaji Telefilms, Sikhya Entertainment

Director: Umesh Bist

Writer: Umesh Bist

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Shrutii Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Sharib Hashmi, Aasif Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Meghna Malik

Plot: The film follows the story of recently widowed Sandhya struggling to mourn the death of her husband, as she sets out on the path of self discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life- all this while living with her joint family.

Penthouse

Producer: Sunir Khetarpal, Gaurav Bose

Director: Abbas Mustan

Writer: Girish Dhamija

Cast: Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Sharman Joshi, Mouni Roy, Cyrus Broacha, Tisca Chopra, Abrar Zahoor

Plot: When architect Vikram Saxena proposes sharing a Penthouse with his five married friends, it seems like the perfect solution for their indulgences, until one morning, a body of an unknown woman is found in the Penthouse. Friendships tested, loyalties questioned and marriages crumble as the truth unravels.

Sardar Ka Grandson

Producer: Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment, T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham

Director: Kaashvie Nair

Writer: Anuja Chauhan

Cast: Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hyadari, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljeet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Divya Seth

Plot: Starring Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor, along with Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth, the film showcases the journey of a US-return grandson who will go to any length to fulfil his grandmother’s last wish. Sardar, played by Neena Gupta, is a fun-loving matriarch of a large, family based in Punjab.

The Disciple