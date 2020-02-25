Netflix to Release Daily Rankings of Its Top 10 Titles
Netflix to Release Daily Rankings of Its Top 10 Titles

Miloni Trivedi
Netflix is all set to release its new feature that allows the user to see the ratings of its top 10 shows worldwide. On Monday, 24 February, the streaming platform announced that users can see the top 10 titles being watched by subscribers in their own country, as well as the top 10 most popular series and films worldwide. Separate top lists for just movies and shows will be available when you switch over to either the movies or TV shows tab in the app.

Director of product innovation, Cameron Johnson, wrote on the company blog, “You can easily see what’s in the zeitgeist, whether you’re browsing by genre or through your list – or when searching for specific shows or films.”

Netflix revealed that the top 10 daily rankings are being compiled based on its new viewership-tracking methodology – tallying the number of member accounts that watched a given title for at least 2 minutes over the previous 24 hours.

The feature is meant to make the viewership easy with the daily rankings and ratings available on the streaming platform.

“The worldwide rollout of the top 10 lists comes after Netflix first launched the feature in the UK in May 2019, followed by Mexico. Members in both countries have found them useful, so we are now rolling them out to even more.”
Cameron Johnson, Director of Product Innovation, Netflix

Here’s what the top 10 list will look like on the Netflix.

Illustration image by Netflix.
The list of top 10 shows is meant to make it easier for users to browse the popular content on the streaming platform. It also reflects a trend by the company to be more transparent about how its shows are performing.

