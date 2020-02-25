Netflix to Release Daily Rankings of Its Top 10 Titles

Netflix is all set to release its new feature that allows the user to see the ratings of its top 10 shows worldwide. On Monday, 24 February, the streaming platform announced that users can see the top 10 titles being watched by subscribers in their own country, as well as the top 10 most popular series and films worldwide. Separate top lists for just movies and shows will be available when you switch over to either the movies or TV shows tab in the app.

Director of product innovation, Cameron Johnson, wrote on the company blog, “You can easily see what’s in the zeitgeist, whether you’re browsing by genre or through your list – or when searching for specific shows or films.”