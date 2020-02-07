Netflix Takes Down 9 Titles on Govt Orders, None From India
Netflix has released a 2019 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Report that focuses on transparency and inclusivity across the streaming giant’s operations in all countries. In the report, Netflix has said that, “As more people join Netflix from different countries and cultures, we want to ensure that our workforce is as diverse as the communities we serve. We also understand that as we grow, we have a responsibility to be more transparent about our impact on society and our governance structures.”
So hereon, Netflix will be publishing a report every year. The report will details its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. It will provide investors with a broader understanding of Netflix’s reach and impact in society. This report will use the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework as a benchmark.
In its first Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) report published, Netflix has mentioned that in several countries Netflix has had to take down titles on the government's request. This includes requests from the New Zealand Film and Video Labeling Body, Saudi Communication and Information Technology Commission, the German Commission for Youth Protection (KJM) and more.
Here are the titles that Netflix had to take down.
- In 2015, Netflix complied with a written demand from the New Zealand Film and Video Labeling Body to remove The Bridge from the service in New Zealand only. The film is classified as “objectionable” in the country.
- In 2017, Netflix complied with a written demand from the Vietnamese Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information (ABEI) to remove Full Metal Jacket from the service in Vietnam only.
- In 2017, Netflix complied with a written demand from the German Commission for Youth Protection (KJM) to remove Night of the Living Dead from the service in Germany only. A version of the film is banned in the country.
- In 2018, Netflix complied with a written demand from the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to remove Cooking on High, The Legend of 420, and Disjointed from the service in Singapore only.
- In 2019, Netflix complied with a written demand from the Saudi Communication and Information Technology Commission to remove one episode—“Saudi Arabia”—from the series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj from the service in Saudi Arabia only.
- In 2019, Netflix received a written demand from the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to remove The Last Temptation of Christ from the service in Singapore only. The film is banned in the country.
- In 2020, Netflix complied with a written demand from the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to remove The Last Hangover from the service in Singapore only
In September, a member of the Shiv Sena IT Cell had alleged that streaming giant Netflix was ‘defaming Hindus and India’ through the content it showcases. Ramesh Solanki filed the complaint at Mumbai’s LT Marg police station and gave examples of shows like Ghoul, Leila & Sacred Games along with shows of standup comedian Hasan Minhaj. He accused Netflix of trying to ‘paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally.’
In August, MLA Manjinder S Sirsa had taken to social media to demand action against the Netflix show Sacred Games. According to Sirsa, some scenes from the show disrespect the Sikh community.
Despite these cases, it seems like the government did not ask Netflix to take down any titles.
You can access the report by Netflix here.
