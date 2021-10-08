People Receive Prank Calls After Their Numbers Were Shown on ‘Squid Game'

Netflix's Korean drama series Squid Game is set to become one of the platform's most popular shows. However, the show made headlines after reports of fans calling a number featured on the show which turned out to be a person's real contact.

In Squid Game, people who seem to be in a dire need for money, are given a card with a phone number. The number links them to the people who conduct the survival game competition for a cash prize.

Watch the trailer here: