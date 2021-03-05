Netflix 2021: New Films, Shows and Learning from Failures
Netflix has three new documentaries on true crime for their Indian audience.
As part of their See What’s Next India campaign, Netflix India has released their slate of upcoming original films, shows and documentaries that they will be releasing online in 2021. The OTT platform announced 41 titles that consist of 13 movies, 15 series, 6 comedy specials, 4 documentaries and 3 reality shows. Some of the biggies in the pipeline include an anthology titled Ajeeb Daastaans produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka starring Kartik Aaryan, a series titled Finding Anamika featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene, season 2 of Delhi Crime with Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang and a new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Here are Monika Shergill, Vice President , Content and Srishti Arya, Director, International Original Film, Netflix India, speaking to The Quint about their new content, their most popular content from 2020 and about learning from failures.
