COVID-19: Spike in Eyeballs on OTT Services Netflix, Prime Video
So, are more people watching content online and using streaming OTT platforms during this period of self-isolation and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic? It’s an official YES!
According to statistics released by JustWatch, a popular app that helps users find where to watch movies and TV shows among OTT platforms, there has been an over 100% increase traffic to their site since lockdowns were announced in several countries. Spain, which tops the list saw over 187% increase in users searching for content to watch online while Italy stood third at 116%.
They have also calculated the rising numbers from countries which are practicing “social distancing”. India, in this list stands at number 3 having experienced an increase of 60% traffic from online users searching for films and web series. These figures are from before an official lockdown was announced in India.
JustWatch is a streaming guide which can help you find films and shows amongst 22 providers in India including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Voot and Hooq.
Also, some OTT platforms are making efforts to reach more numbers during this period of social-distancing and lockdowns. Amazon, for example has made a selection of kids and family content available for free to watch on Prime Video for all Amazon customers. These include popular shows like Chhota Bheem, Just Add Magic and Peppa Pig.
(Source: JustWatch)
