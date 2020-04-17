Jacqueline’s Dark Side Revealed in ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’ Trailer
The trailer of Netflix’s Mrs. Serial Killer starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Mohit Raina, Manoj Bajpayee is out and follows the journey of a wife who is out to prove her husband’s innocence. Directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan, the film drops on the streaming service on 1 May 2020.
The trailer opens with Jacqueline going to murder a girl, played by debutante Zayne Marie Khan. The clip goes on to show Mohit Raina as a police officer investigating the kidnapping and murder of six girls, for which Manoj Bajpayee is arrested. Jacqueline plays Manoj’s wife who sets out to prove him innocent, by committing a crime exactly like the serial killer.
Watch the trailer here:
Playing the lead role, Jacqueline said in a statement, “Sona Mukerjee could be your next-door neighbour but the quirks of fate throw her into a position where she has to learn to be sinister and become Mrs. Serial Killer. I cannot wait for people to see what she is capable of.”
Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of a doctor in the film, and will be making his Netflix debut with the film. “I play Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukerjee in the film, which is a character written by Shirish, who convinced me to work together after Kriti. The character has everything going for him till one day the world comes crashing down on him and he is accused of being a serial killer. He is helpless and must depend upon his wife to help prove his innocence,” said Manoj.
