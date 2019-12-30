Kabir Singh, Sacred Games Are Netflix’s Most Popular 2019 Releases
For Netflix India, 2019 has been a year of successfully catering to diverse viewer needs. From acquiring films that did well on the big screen (Kabir Singh) to producing multiple originals (Chopsticks, House Arrest), Netflix had a buffet of options for its hungry binge-watchers.
Now, the Indian vertical of the streaming giant has released a list of its most popular releases of 2019. The Saif Ali Khan-starrer Sacred Games 2 and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh top the overall (series and movies) list of Netflix’s most popular releases. Followed by Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 , Bard of Blood, Drive, Amitabh Bachchan’s Badla, House Arrest, 6 Underground, Delhi Crime, and Chopsticks.
Netflix’s most popular movie releases is also topped by Kabir Singh. Followed by Article 15, Drive, Badla, House Arrest, 6 Underground, Chopsticks, Baazaar, Luka Chuppi, and Romeo Akbar Walter.
The list of Netflix’s most popular series releases of 2019 is topped by Sacred Games S2; followed by Bard of Blood, Delhi Crime, Sex Education, Leila, Stranger Things S3, Typewriter, Little Things: Season 3, The Witcher, and The Spy: Limited Series.
According to Netflix’s official statement, these lists are ranked accoridng to the number of accounts choosing to watch at least 2 minutes of the movie, film or special in the first 28 days of its release on Netflix.
