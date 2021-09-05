Money Heist Season 5 Vol 1: Fans Bid Emotional Adieu to Tokyo

Season 5 Volume 1 of the much-awaited Spanish thriller Money Heist premiered on Netflix on Friday, 3 September. The fifth season follows an intense showdown between the gang members, who are trapped inside the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours, and the military, sent in by the authorities to capture them. On the other hand, police officer Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) apprehends The Professor (Álvaro Morte), ties him up and tortures him.

While the new season has a bunch of interesting twists and turns, it ends on an emotional note with Tokyo's (Úrsula Corberó) death. Fans were disheartened with this unexpected twist, and took to Twitter to mourn her loss.