For your kids and teens who are looking for stuff to watch online, here’s some shows and films on Netflix that you can keep them engaged with.Ask the StoryBotsKids at any age are always curious about things. Why is the sky blue? How does a computer work? How is music made? Surely your kids have many questions like the Storybots. These curious little creatures go on an adventure to the human world to answer kids' biggest questions, no matter how difficult they may seem.Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal?An interactive mission in which children can help Carmen Sandiego to find the best strategies when she is obliged to carry out V.I.L.E. 's plans in order to rescue Zack and Ivy. Surprise! Your child can make decisions in the story while learning that stealing is wrong.The Expanding Universe of Ashley GarcíaTo demonstrate that intelligence has nothing to do with age, Ashley García's life will be an inspiration for kids and adults. Just 15-years-old, she is a robotics genius and the youngest person to hold a PhD! Your family will laugh and think about the problems and lessons this rising YouTuber faces in each episode as she begins working for NASA.The Who Was? ShowBased on the books “Who Was?”, the cast for this show is integrated by teen actors that take us to different time frames to get a close look to the biggest personalities in history, such as Marie Antoniette, Galileo, Marco Polo and Marie Curie, among others.Tall GirlTall Girl is a film that showcases the trials and tribulations a teenage girl goes through in order to attain a healthy body image. In an adventure that explores friendship, romance and everything in between, this movie seeks to establish a new conversation in the way teenagers perceive their self image.Motown MagicGreat option to unleash your imagination through an adventure and the rhythm of Motown songs, all thanks to the magic of a brush that injects colour into the city by bringing the characters in its murals to life. Each story is inspired by a classic song and promotes family unity.