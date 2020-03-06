Review: Netflix’s ‘Guilty’ Has a Good Premise, but Is a Bad Ride

The lawyer, hired by VJ’s family Danish (Taher Shabbir) to defend him, isn’t convinced of VJ’s innocence and tries to get to the bottom of the case. Here’s what puzzled me the most- why were VJ and his friends, who were asked to testify, so rude on camera? Especially when the lawyer is finding reasons to defend him. Guilty tries to balance both perspectives - the survivor’s and that of the accused. So, it raises questions about privileged and rich men being accused and taken advantage of because of their status.

Narain also talks about the toxic bro-code that exists between men, and how they have each other’s backs even when they commit the most gruesome acts. But all of this doesn’t come together. The screenplay is just so muddled that it’s hard to make sense of what is going on.