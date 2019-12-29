Sobhita Broke Down on Last Day: Anurag Kashyap on ‘Ghost Stories’

Anurag Kashyap: Now I really love it, I want to go out and make one more. I want to make a full length now. I never thought I could do horror, I always wanted to do horror and I was scared of it. But I just enjoyed doing this so much. I enjoyed creeping people out.

Sobhita Dhulipala: I’m generally very scared. I don’t even watch horror movie trailers because I get very creeped out. I saw Vaastu Shastra when I was in school and I got a fever for a week. So it’s that bad. I’ve read books which had those elements of psychological horror but then it’s vivid imagination that is uncomfortable. But this film I don’t think is conventionally gory or like scary. I think the creepiest fears are inside of us, not some external body. I mean if you can give a shape and form and some kind of a physicality, you still have a sense of what it’s like and you understand it. You gauge it, but what’s inside of you is intangible and always more scary like love.