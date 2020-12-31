'Death To 2020' Critics' Review: Banal Satire Despite Star Cast

Death To 2020, which released on Netflix on 27 December, is a mockumentary by Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. The show mixes real-life footage with commentary from fictional characters and covers pivotal events of the year such as the coronavirus pandemic, the US election, Parasite's historic Oscar win, the rise of Tik Tok and so on. The show features a star-studded cast that includes Samuel L Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Hugh Grant, Cristin Milioti, Leslie Jones, Kumail Nanjiani and Laurence Fishburne.

Here's what critics have to say about the show: