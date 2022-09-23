ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix Announces Bridgerton's Spin-Off: 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

India Amarteifio will essay the role of the younger version of Queen Charlotte in the spin-off.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
Netflix Announces Bridgerton's Spin-Off: 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
i

Netflix announced the prequel spin-off of its hit regency romance Bridgerton, on Friday, 23 September. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will portray the origin story of Bridgerton's popular character, Queen Charlotte. Announcing the news, Netflix also unveiled the first look of India Amarteifio who plays the younger version of Queen Charlotte (originally played by Golda Rosheuvel in Bridgerton), in the upcoming spin-off.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official page of Bridgerton shared the news with their fans on social media and wrote, "Dearest readers, rejoice in a formal introduction to royalty herself, India Amarteifio, who along with the incomparable duo of Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh will reveal the origins of Your Majesty. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is on the way, indeed."

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will explore the young lives of Lady Danbury (played by Arsema Thomas) and Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell). As per a press release, the show tells "the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."

ADVERTISEMENT

The series also stars Corey Mylchreest, Sam Clemmett, Michelle Fairley, Hugh Sachs, Tunji Kasim, Richard Cunningham, Cyril Nri, and Rob Maloney in pivotal roles.

Also Read

'Bridgerton' Season 3 All Set to Focus on Penelope and Colin's Story

'Bridgerton' Season 3 All Set to Focus on Penelope and Colin's Story

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×