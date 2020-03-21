COVID-19: Netflix Announces $100 Million Relief Fund for Workers

According to The Hollywood Reported, over 1,20,000 jobs have been lost by members of IATSE, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees that represents cinematographers, editors, production designers and others.

Sarandos added that in an effort to support the broader film and television industry, $15 million of the Netflix fund will be distributed to “third parties and nonprofits providing emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in the countries where we (Netflix) have a large production base.”