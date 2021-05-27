NCPCR Seeks FIR against Makers of Netflix's Bombay Begums

In a letter to Maharashtra Home Ministry’s Additional Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Shrivastva, the NCPCR wrote that the Mumbai police informed them that they needed 'permission from higher authorities' since the issue falls in a 'grey area'.

"Since this is a serious issue where police is not following the laid procedure of the land, hence, you are requested to look into this matter and ensure that no further child rights and law of land is violated in this matter. It is also requested that an action taken report maybe furnished to the Commission within three days," the letter issued on 25 May said.

In another letter to the Maharashtra Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, the NCPCR has asked him to appear before them via videocall on 28 May along with the action taken report.