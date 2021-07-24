My Mom's Dream Come True: Karan Johar to Host 'Bigg Boss OTT'
Bigg Boss OTT, to be hosted by Karan Johar, will premiere on Voot on 8 August.
Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar has been brought on board as the host of Bigg Boss OTT. Karan will step into Salman Khan's shoes for the special series, which will premiere on 8 August on Voot.
Karan will anchor Bigg Boss OTT for the six weeks run on the streaming platform. Speaking about this venture Karan said in a statement that it's his mother's dream come true.
"My mom and I are huge 'Bigg Boss' fans. As a viewer, the show keeps me entertained with dollops of drama. For decades, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with 'Bigg Boss OTT', the experience will be over-the-top. It’s my mother’s dream come true. 'Bigg Boss OTT' will undeniably have a lot more drama".Karan Johar, Filmmaker-producer
Karan Johar has hosted multiple seasons of Koffee With Karan, so he isn't new to the role. He was also the host for the dating show What the Love!, which premiered on Netflix in 2020.
As for Bigg Boss OTT, Voot had recently announced its premiere on the platform, and fans can access six weeks of the reality show beforehand. The viewers will also have access to exclusive cuts, content drops, and a 24/7 live feed from the Bigg Boss house.
After this mini series, the show will return to Colors TV with season 15.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.