My Mom's Dream Come True: Karan Johar to Host 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Karan Johar has hosted multiple seasons of Koffee With Karan, so he isn't new to the role. He was also the host for the dating show What the Love!, which premiered on Netflix in 2020.

As for Bigg Boss OTT, Voot had recently announced its premiere on the platform, and fans can access six weeks of the reality show beforehand. The viewers will also have access to exclusive cuts, content drops, and a 24/7 live feed from the Bigg Boss house.

After this mini series, the show will return to Colors TV with season 15.