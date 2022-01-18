Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac is Marvel's Latest Superhero

On Tuesday, Marvel Studios dropped the trailer of Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac in the lead. Isaac is introduced as Marc Spector, who is struggling to accept his alter superhero ego, Moon Knight.

The trailer begins with Marc admitting he has a sleeping disorder and is also coping with dissociative identity disorder. “I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams," Marc confesses. We get a glimpse of his visions, and the superhero also encounters the antagonist Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawk, who has a cult following him.