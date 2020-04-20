Video Chat With Ajay Jethi, the Indian Face In ‘Money Heist’

La Casa De Papel or Money Heist is one of the most popular shows on Netflix currently. The show which has become a global phenomenon featured an Indian face in season 4. Those who’ve seen the latest season of the show - would remember the Pakistani hacker Shakir located somewhere in Pakistan, who guides the Professor and his team during their mission impossible inside the Bank of Spain. The role of the Pakistani hacker is played by Ajay Jethi, a Barcelona-based Indian actor, who, believe it or not, does not have access to Netflix.

The Quint did a video chat with Ajay Jethi, where the actor talks about how he bagged the Netflix show, the reactions he's getting for his small role in the internationally acclaimed series.