Actor Ajay Jethi is the Indian Face in Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’
One of Netflix’s most popular shows Money Heist (or La Casa De Papel in Spanish), has an Indian connection. Those who’ve seen the latest season of the show - would remember the Pakistani hacker Shakir located somewhere in Pakistan, who guides the Professor and his team during their mission impossible inside the Bank of Spain. The role of the Pakistani hacker is played by Ajay Jethi, a Barcelona-based Indian actor, who, believe it or not, does not have access to Netflix.
“I don’t have Netflix, not Even TV, seeing my character through the pics and videos that you all are sending to me. Really Thanks a lot for this feedback.” wrote Ajay Jethi on his FB page.
The 38-year-old actor who hails from a village in Patiala, Punjab says he’s got unprecedented attention since his appearance in the Netflix show. Speaking to Manorama, Ajay said that though he’s been acting in Spanish movies, plays, series and commercials for over 10 years, the response to his small role in Money Heist has been overwhelming.
Ajay’s backstory is also interesting - though he was passionate about acting and did Punjabi plays based on the writings of Shakespeare, Bertolt Brecht and Arthur Miller, his father wasn’t supportive of dreams. He was sent to Spain to make a life for himself in 2005, and he started off as a construction labourer on a work visa. He later took Spanish and acting lessons, and started off with bit roles in films, ads and web series.
Speaking about his break in Money Heist, Ajay said that he had worked with the director of the show, Alex Pina, before and when he was offered the role, he sat and saw the first two seasons before signing up for it. He shot for his bit in Madrid and his scenes unfortunately did not involve meeting with the rest of the cast. The reactions he has been getting to his appearance on the popular show via Facebook and Instagram confirms that his decision to do the role is a game changer for him.
Will we see more of Ajay Jethi in Money Heist? Guess we will have to wait for season 5 to answer that one.
(With inputs from Manorama)
