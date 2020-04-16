Actor Ajay Jethi is the Indian Face in Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’

One of Netflix’s most popular shows Money Heist (or La Casa De Papel in Spanish), has an Indian connection. Those who’ve seen the latest season of the show - would remember the Pakistani hacker Shakir located somewhere in Pakistan, who guides the Professor and his team during their mission impossible inside the Bank of Spain. The role of the Pakistani hacker is played by Ajay Jethi, a Barcelona-based Indian actor, who, believe it or not, does not have access to Netflix.

“I don’t have Netflix, not Even TV, seeing my character through the pics and videos that you all are sending to me. Really Thanks a lot for this feedback.” wrote Ajay Jethi on his FB page.