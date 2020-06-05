The third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai is out on Alt Balaji. The show revolves around a dysfunctional family. Ronit Roy as Rohit, Mona Singh as Ananya and Gurdip Punjj as Poonam will take the audience on an emotional ride.Actors like Palak Jain, Pooja Banerjee, and Apurva Agnihotri also add the much-needed drama and glamour to the show.Talking about her character, Mona Singh says that Ananya has seen personal growth in this season. “I think I am a lot like the Ananya people will see in the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai”. Adding to that Gurdeep says that she is poles apart from her character in the show.New Normal? Senior Actors on Whether TV Shows Can Do Without ThemThe two also spoke about the shift from TV to web series. “The content that we are seeing on OTT platforms is something we will never see on TV. There’s a different set of audience,” says Gurdeep. Mona agrees and says that she cannot play the same character for years and years. “I get really bored when it comes to playing the same character and that’s the reason why I made the shift,” says Mona Singh.Watch the video to find out more.TV Actors On Taking Pay Cuts and the Future of TV Shoots We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.