Mohanlal Tells Us Why Drishyam 2 Is Not Releasing in Theatres

Drishyam the original Malaylam film featuring Mohanlal and Meena was a blockbuster when it released in 2013. Seven years later, the sequel to the thriller is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. In a video chat with The Quint, Mohanlal talks about the success of the original, the challenge of making a good enough sequel and why despite the huge anticipation, Drishyam 2 won’t be releasing in theatres in Kerala post the lockdown.

The Malayalam superstar also talks about the secret behind his endearing natural method of acting that has won over audiences for over 4 decades. All that and more in this video.