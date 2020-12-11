Mohan Kapur to Star in Marvel Studios' 'Ms Marvel' Series

Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Ms Marvel premiers on Disney Plus in late 2021. The cast includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Iman Vellani will also join Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) in Captain Marvel 2, which releases in theatres on 11 November 2022.

Kapur has featured in films and TV shows such as Saanp Seedhi, Jolly LLB and Mission Mangal. He has also dubbed for the Hindi versions of popular English titles. Most recently, he voiced Dr Stephen Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame.