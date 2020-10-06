Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Turn on the Heat In Mirzapur 2 Trailer
Watch the trailer of Mirzapur 2 featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and others.
Amazon Prime Video unveiled the trailer of its much anticipated second season of Mirzapur, which will drop on 23rd October 2020. This Amazon original series is produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment. According to a note released by Prime Video, “The 10-part new season of the hinterland crime drama where power and revenge provide a way to keep order, will reveal what happened to the infamous residents of Mirzapur, following the aftermath of a shocking season 1 finale.”
The new season of Mirzapur will feature the familiar faces of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal , Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma , Rasika Dugal, Amit Sial, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang. Season 2 also features new actors such as Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar among others.
Take a look at the trailer of Mirzapur 2 here:
