'Masaba Masaba' Is a Sanitized Gaze Into Neena & Masaba's Lives

By focussing on the exact same bits that we know about and giving us a manicured version, we miss the raw gnawing that would keep us hooked. The effect that preying eyes and blind items have on one's personal life or the harrowing experience of looking for a house on rent in Mumbai as a divorcee famous woman are still some of the more insightful moments in the film.

Not that it’s a total waste. Neena Gupta is admirably complimented by Masaba, who makes a very self-assured debut. The assembly of a well put- together cast elevates the proceedings. Like Pooja Bedi as Masaba’s therapist is hilarious. Rytasha Rathore , Sunitha Rajwar, Neil Bhoopalam and Satyadeep Mishra are all welcome additions. There are even entertaining cameos by Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, Mithila Palkar and Gajraj Rao. The smart casting is a breather, but both we and the series run out of steam soon.

Our rating: 2 Quints out of 5.