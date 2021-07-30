Bigg Boss OTT: Mallika Sherawat Declines Offer; Sunil Grover Approached?

Bigg Boss OTT is set to premiere on 8 August on Voot. With the launch around the corner, news about the possible contestants has been surfacing.

According to a report in SpotboyE, actor Mallika Sherawat was approached to enter the Bigg Boss house. She was reportedly offered to stay as a contender for six weeks in exchange for certain special abilities. Sherawat was keen on participating in the show but not as a participant. As a result, she reportedly declined the offer.

This is reportedly the second time Sherawat was approached for the show. During Bigg Boss 13, she was supposed to enter the house as ‘Maalkin’. Her alleged demands for a whopping amount led to the offer being passed on to Ameesha Patel.