Watch 'Malik' Film Review: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha's Simmering Saga Is a Winner

Alert: This video review contains spoilers.

The video review of Mahesh Narayanan's latest Malayalam film Malik starring Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Joju George and others. Narayanan masterfully tells the intense and engaging tale of Ahammadali Sulaiman (Fahadh Faasil), a man who represents different personas for different people. A realistic tale of crime and punishment, Sulaiman's past catches up with him after he is jailed. It's almost impossible to not recall Mani Ratnam's stellar Nayakan (1987) while watching Malik.

Malik belongs to Narayanan who has written, directed and edited the film. It's an ambitious venture from the man behind Take Off and C U Soon.

