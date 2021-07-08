Malik Trailer: Fahadh Faasil Leads a Revolution for His People
Malik, starring Fahadh Faasil and Nimisha Sajayan in will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 15 July.
The makers of Fahadh Faasil's upcoming film Malik dropped. Mahesh Narayanan's directorial follows Fahadh's character Sulaiman Malik in a fight against the authorities to save his people and their land.
Malik is ready to go to any extent to protect the village, Ramadappally, and its people. The charismatic messiah is loved, and fiercely protected, by the community. This is evident when Malik challenges, "If you can take me from amidst the people of Ramadappally, take me sir."
The trailer also shifts to an older Sulaiman, praying in jail, as the voiceover reveals someone's plan to kill him. Nimisha Sajayan's character also instructs people to stop killing each other in his name since he left for Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.
Fahadh , said in a statement, that the storyline of Malik is 'very special to him', adding, "We have put our heart and soul into making this film.” Malik stars Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, and Archit in the lead roles. Maala Parvathi, Divya Prabha, Salim Kumar, and others appear in supporting roles.
Nimisha Sajayan stated, “The film has a very unconventional and unique narrative that spans different time periods which was quite challenging for me to perform. I can’t wait to see how fans react to this masterpiece that Mahesh Sir has beautifully helmed."
The film was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release but will now premiere on 15 July, on Amazon Prime Video.
