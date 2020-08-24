Makers Share Glimpse of 'Mirzapur 2', Announce Release Date

The second season of the much-awaited series will see Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta and Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi.

The Mirzapur 2 cast recently completed dubbing of the show. Speaking about getting back amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Ali Fazal had said in a statement, "“We had dubbed a few episodes before the lockdown, so we picked up from where we left off. It was great to be back because this has been an unusually long break. We shot for the show long back, so it took us some time to get back into the groove. Each actor usually comes individually, but the one time we met was when our times clashed. The studios are on point about their hygiene, so it allows one artiste at a time. So we walked into a pre-sanitised studio. The instructions are given from the other side. Dubbing is a system that was already an isolated job".