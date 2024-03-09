Makers of 'Killer Jeans' Take Legal Action Against Netflix's 'Killer Soup'

KKCL, the registered proprietor of the trademark 'Killer,' has demanded 10 crore in token damages for the illegal use of the word in Netflix's web series.

In a notice to MacGuffin Pictures and Netflix Entertainment, KKCL's legal team mentioned 57 classes where they registered for the trademark 'Killer' from 2001 to 2011, citing its popularity due to product quality, marketing strategies, and extensive advertising.

According to a report by the Economic Times, Netflix Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures are instructed to cease using the word and must provide an unconditional apology and a written commitment to not violate KKCL's intellectual property rights in the future. The notice also requires the companies to promise not to violate KKCL's rights in the future.

Killer Soup premiered on Netflix on 11 January 2024. The series is co-written by Abhishek Chaubey, along with Harshad Nalawade, Anant Tripathi, and Unaiza Merchant, and helmed by Abhishek Chaubey.