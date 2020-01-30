‘Made in Heaven 2’ to Go on Floors Soon, Gets a Release Date?
Amazon Prime Video’s Made in Heaven which received rave reviews in 2019 is all set to come back soon. The second season will release in January 2021, reported Miss Malini. It will go on floors in April 2020. Made in Heaven starred Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, and Arjun Mathur. The show revolved around two wedding planners based out of Delhi.
According to a source, Made in Heaven 2 will have an international setting as the two wedding planners will be taking their operations abroad. So, viewers can expect plenty of destination weddings.
In April 2019, Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram to announce the second season of the series. “ Back To Work #day1 # writersroom#madeinheaven#season2#herewego,” she wrote.
Made In Heaven premiered on Amazon Video on 8 March 2019. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the series chronicles the lives of wedding planners, Tara and Karan, who run the agency Made in Heaven, and simultaneously fight their own battles.
Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti created the show, and they wrote it with Alankrita Shrivastava. Akhtar, Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Prashant Nair served as directors for the nine-episode series.
(With inputs from Miss Malini)
