'Maara' Trailer: R Madhavan Plays Mysterious Artist in Tamil Drama

Describing the film as grounded yet surreal, R Madhavan said in a statement: "The role of my character has been crafted with foremost importance given to the honesty in the relationships he shares with others. And that trait makes the person as somebody that the audience falls in love with instantly. You can feel him touching lives without actually putting in an effort. To me that was the essence of this guy which got me excited to play him. The film revolves around these relationships and the beauty in sharing experiences. It's a very sweet world to be in."

Maara has been directed by Dhilip Kumar and also stars Alexander Babu, Shivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami. The film releases on Amazon Prime Video on 8 January.