Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power Season 2 Trailer: The Dreaded Sauron Returns

A new trailer for Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was unveiled by the cast at the San Diego Comic Con on Friday, 26 July. The show is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 29 August. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay and almost a dozen cast members took part in a panel discussion that was moderated by Emmy-nominated actress and genre fan Yvette Nicole Brown.
The trailer follows the reemergence of the legendary villain Sauron, heralding the return of darkness and evil to Middle-earth after many years of hard-fought peace among its realms. We also see the creation of more of the titular Rings of Power, forged with the aid of Sauron’s powers of deception.
Among the cast members who took part in the discussion were Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sam Hazeldine, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete and Lloyd Owen.
