Team 'Kota Factory' on Season 2 and the Show’s Impact on Students

The second season of The Viral Fever’s Kota Factory, India’s first black and white web series, is all set for release on Netflix on 24 September.

Directed by Raghav Subbu, the show is a portrait of several students in the city of Kota—the hub of coaching centres for many entrance examinations—preparing for IIT.

Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, and Ahsaas Channa spoke to The Quint about the expectations from Season 2 and what the show is trying to do differently this time. The cast also talked about the overwhelming impact the show has had on students with its true portrayal of students’ lives in Kota.

Watch the video for more.