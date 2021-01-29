Konkona Reacts To SC's Decision Not To Stay FIRs Against 'Tandav'

Actor Konkona Sensharma has criticised the Supreme Court's decision to decline to pass an order staying the FIRs that have been registered against the actors and producers of Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav accusing them of hurting religious sentiments.

She reacted to a statement by Justice Shah who told actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's lawyer Siddharth Agarwal, "You accepted the contract after reading the script. You cannot hurt religious sentiments."

"Almost all involved in the show have read the script and signed the contract! Let's arrest the whole cast and crew?" Konkana tweeted.