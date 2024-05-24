Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Viewership on Netflix

Laapataa Ladies, which stars, Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles, has garnered acclaim in the UK after its OTT debut.

One user on social media praised the film saying,"It’s become very popular in the UK. All my local friends loved it. They have only watched movies like Bahubali. So proud when they talk about Laapata ladies,"