Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Viewership on Netflix

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies outshines Ranbir Kapoor's Animal on Netflix with 13.8 million views.

Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies has become a surprise hit on OTT, surpassing the viewership of Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster Animal.

The Aamir Khan production premiered on Netflix about a month ago and garnered 13.8 million views, outperforming Animal, which had 13.6 million views in its first three weeks before dropping out of the top 10 in the fourth week.

Laapataa Ladies, which stars, Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles, has garnered acclaim in the UK after its OTT debut.

One user on social media praised the film saying,"It’s become very popular in the UK. All my local friends loved it. They have only watched movies like Bahubali. So proud when they talk about Laapata ladies,"

 Laapataa Ladies has also garnered love from celebs like Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Topics:  Kiran Rao 

