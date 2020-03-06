Netflix’s ‘Guilty’ Has Been One of My Best Experiences: Kiara

Kiara Advani: I have this habit of wanting to be like the ‘teacher’s pet’. Like, I want to be correct. Always. And I actually discovered this when we were doing workshops. In fact, that was my question to Ruchi, because when she narrated the story to me, “I was like this is so exciting but this is not me. So, what made you think of me as an actor to pull this off?”

She said, “That’s why I want you because no one is going to expect to see you like that.” But I feel it’s like an alter ego. Maybe that side is somewhere inside me. Like, the whole mask that Nanki wears, the tattoos, the hair, the piercings, everything. It’s just so far away from who I am. And, when we were sitting and when we started preparing, we first started with how should Nanki look. Who is this girl and why is she like this. And I think, I was like oh my God it’s gonna be so cool! We’re going to have these cool clothes. And then she’s like, “So, we’re going to colour the hair white,” and I was like guys no. I literally did that.

Ruchi Narain: And Kiara was like “I don’t think I have ever worked and prepared so much for anything before.” Now, when I go into another film I’m like “When are we going to prepare?” They’re like “We will do readings” and I’m like “We have to prepare, it’s such an interesting format.”