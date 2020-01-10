‘The Forgotten Army’ is the First Ever Script I Wrote: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan: It’s just one of those stories that never left me. I think I was really lucky and privileged that this story came to me when I was only 25 years old. I was just out of film school and there was this amazing story that landed in my lap. I had the opportunity of taking Captain Lakshmi Sehgal, who was the commander of the Rani Jhansi Regiment, and she was 86 at that point in time. There was also Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, who was also 86.

We went with them, drove from Singapore through Malaysia and Burma, retracing the route of the Azad Hind Fauj, and hearing the history of this army through them. After that experience and seeing what I did with them, the story never left me. It just got embedded in me and I realised that I have to tell this story at a larger scale. I have to tell this story for a wider audience, which unfortunately in our country is a very small section. So it went on to become my first script. I can say that this is the story that made me want to become a filmmaker. After every film, I would dust this script and bring it out and say this is what I want to make. I would go to Aditya Chopra, with whom I was working in my first three films. He loved the story but said that this is an ambitious story, but let’s do this a little later. And that’s how it went on and finally, I thought of making it as a series. To really mount a series of this scale, without stars, with newcomers. This is larger than any of the films in terms of scale. I think it was truly a very refreshing and empowering experience for me.