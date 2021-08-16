Kaali Peeli Tales Trailer: Amazon’s Anthology About the Shades of Modern Love
Amazon's Kaali Peeli Tales stars Vinay Pathak, Soni Razdan, Gauahar Khan, and others.
The trailer for the Amazon miniTV series Kaali Peeli Tales dropped on Monday. The anthology is centred around the theme of varying and evolving relationships, with a common thread running across every story: Mumbai’s iconic Kaali Peeli taxis.
The anthology features six tales, namely, Single Jhumka, Fish Fry Aur Coffee, Loose Ends, Love in Tadoba, Harra Bharra, and Marriage 2.0. The series is presented by boAt and directed Adeeb Rais.
Kaali Peeli Tales is centred around the themes of romance, marriage, infidelity, homosexuality, forgiveness and divorce. The anthology stars Gauahar Khan, Vinay Pathak, Hussain Dalal, Sayani Gupta, Soni Razdan, among others.
Maanvi Gagroo plays a married woman in Marriage 2.0 who has a crush on her gay intern. Gauahar Khan’s short seemingly deals with motherhood and love while Vinay Pathak and Soni Razdan play parents who are getting ready to meet their daughter’s partner. In Harra Bharra, Pathak is amused by the fact that his daughter’s partner is a ‘vegetarian Punjabi’.
Adeeb Rais said in a statement, “Each film has come from a very special place of my heart and has something unique to say. We haven’t shied away from bringing few important topics and showcasing some rather complex relationships through the films."
He added, "Each of the films end in an iconic Mumbai black and yellow (kaali peeli) taxi and that is a metaphor for the journey of life, which works as a common thread between each of the six films.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.