'Kaagaz' Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Tries To Come Back From the Dead

Kaagaz is based on the real life story of Lal Bihari 'Mritak', a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, who fought a 19-year battle to have his status on official government records changed from dead to alive.

Speaking about his role, Pankaj Tripathi told the media, "Kaagaz is a brilliantly written true story. It depicts a common man's humorous journey on identity crisis. My character will be quite different from some of my recent ventures and I am excited to be a part of such an inspiring story."