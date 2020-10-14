Why Do We Not Talk About Death?: ‘Clouds’ Director Justin Baldoni
Justin Baldoni talks about how he realised the value for life and why he thinks preparing for death is important.
Justin Baldoni's second directorial film Clouds is all set for its digital premiere. Baldoni sets out to tell a tale of hope through actors Fin Argus, Tom Everett Scott, Sabrina Carpenter and Madison Iseman.
Clouds is based on the memoir of Laura Sobiech, mother of Zach Sobiech. Zach's song 'Clouds', a pop number that touched on his mortality, became viral on YouTube in late 2012.
Zach, 17, wrote and performed the song while battling with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer which took his life in May 2013.
“I made a promise to him that I would do whatever I could to make sure that his message was heard, to make sure that his music was heard, to make sure that his story was told,” Baldoni said about his conversations with Sobiech when filming a documentary about his last days in 2013.
"I wanted to tell a story of hope. Why are we so scared of talking about death when we have experienced it in some way - a relative, a friend. It's about preparing yourself for it and making it a joyful process," said Baldoni.
Clouds premiers on 16 October on Disney+ Hotstar.
Watch the video to find out more.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.