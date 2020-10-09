Ishaan, Tabu's 'A Suitable Boy' Gets a Release Date on Netflix

The clip shows Tanya Maniktala as Lata, a young girl making up her mind about marriage and forced to choose between several suitors put forward by her mother. Ishaan Khatter plays the role of Maan, a politician's son who is smitten by a courtesan Saeeda Bai, portrayed by Tabu.

It also shows the aftermath of partition, riots and politics on the lives of these three characters. The series also stars Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor and Namit Das.

A Suitable Boy released on 26 July to mixed reviews. The Quint's Stutee Ghosh writes about the six-episode series, "A Suitable Boy is a pleasurable watch and there is a lot of beauty in it to keep us hooked. However, there is a hurriedness to the storytelling, which leaves us craving for more".